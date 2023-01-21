Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Penn State
Current Records: Nebraska 10-9; Penn State 12-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Nittany Lions had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Wisconsin Badgers, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Penn State fell just short of Wisconsin by a score of 63-60. Guard Jalen Pickett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Speaking of close games: the Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Nebraska proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Buckeyes 63-60. The top scorer for the Cornhuskers was guard Sam Griesel (15 points).
Nebraska's victory lifted them to 10-9 while Penn State's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Nebraska can repeat their recent success or if the Nittany Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Penn State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Nebraska.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Nebraska 93 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 10, 2021 - Penn State 72 vs. Nebraska 66
- Feb 23, 2021 - Penn State 86 vs. Nebraska 83
- Feb 14, 2021 - Nebraska 62 vs. Penn State 61
- Feb 01, 2020 - Penn State 76 vs. Nebraska 64
- Feb 19, 2019 - Penn State 95 vs. Nebraska 71
- Jan 10, 2019 - Nebraska 70 vs. Penn State 64
- Feb 25, 2018 - Nebraska 76 vs. Penn State 64
- Jan 12, 2018 - Penn State 76 vs. Nebraska 74
- Mar 08, 2017 - Penn State 76 vs. Nebraska 67
- Feb 14, 2017 - Nebraska 82 vs. Penn State 66
- Feb 25, 2016 - Penn State 56 vs. Nebraska 55
- Feb 13, 2016 - Nebraska 70 vs. Penn State 54