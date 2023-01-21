Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Penn State

Current Records: Nebraska 10-9; Penn State 12-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Nittany Lions had lost two consecutive heartbreakers to the Wisconsin Badgers, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Penn State fell just short of Wisconsin by a score of 63-60. Guard Jalen Pickett put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Speaking of close games: the Ohio State Buckeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Nebraska proved too difficult a challenge. Nebraska narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Buckeyes 63-60. The top scorer for the Cornhuskers was guard Sam Griesel (15 points).

Nebraska's victory lifted them to 10-9 while Penn State's loss dropped them down to 12-6. We'll see if Nebraska can repeat their recent success or if the Nittany Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Nebraska.