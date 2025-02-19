The Penn State Nittany Lions (13-13, 3-12 Big Ten) will try to snap their seven-game losing streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8) on Wednesday night. Penn State is in dead last in the conference standings, and it is coming off a 75-73 setback against Washington on Saturday. Nebraska is among the hottest teams in the Big Ten, winning five of its last six games to move into the 64-team field in NCAA Tournament projections. The Cornhuskers' lone loss during that stretch came against then-No. 25 Maryland last Thursday, but they bounced back with a 68-64 win at Northwestern on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Penn State vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under is 148.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Penn State vs. Nebraska spread: Penn State -1.5

Penn State vs. Nebraska over/under: 148.5 points

Penn State vs. Nebraska money line: Penn State: -110, Nebraska: -109

Penn State vs. Nebraska streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State is desperate to get back in the win column after suffering its seventh consecutive loss over the weekend. The Nittany Lions fell to Washington by just two points, but senior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. was a bright spot with 20 points and eight assists. He knocked down four 3-pointers and converted on all four of his free-throw attempts.

The Nittany Lions have also suffered single-digit losses to Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota during their current losing streak, with two of those setbacks coming on the road. Baldwin leads Penn State with 14.0 points and 7.2 assists per game, while junior forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser is adding 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. They are joined in double figures by senior guard Nick Kern Jr. (12.2 ppg) and senior forward Zach Hicks (11.7). See which team to pick here.

Why Nebraska can cover

Nebraska is playing its best basketball at the perfect time, winning five of its last six games to move into the NCAA Tournament field. The Cornhuskers do not have much wiggle room though, so focus should not be an issue on Wednesday night. They are coming off a 68-64 win at Northwestern on Sunday, covering the spread as 2-point road favorites.

Senior guard Brice Williams led the way with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists, going 8 of 10 from the charity stripe. Williams is one of the top scorers in college basketball, averaging 19.5 points per game. The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in four of their last five road games, while Penn State has failed to cover the spread in five straight games. See which team to pick here.

