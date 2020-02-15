Penn State vs. Northwestern: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern basketball game
Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Penn State
Current Records: Northwestern 6-17; Penn State 19-5
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #13 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while Northwestern is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
Penn State didn't have too much trouble with the Purdue Boilermakers on the road on Tuesday as they won 88-76. Five players on Penn State scored in the double digits: forward Mike Watkins (19), forward Seth Lundy (18), forward Lamar Stevens (16), forward John Harrar (13), and guard Myles Dread (12).
Meanwhile, the Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 79-54 punch to the gut against the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday.
Penn State's win brought them up to 19-5 while Northwestern's loss pulled them down to 6-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.1 on average. But Northwestern comes into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.5. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.93
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won four out of their last seven games against Northwestern.
- Feb 04, 2019 - Penn State 59 vs. Northwestern 52
- Mar 01, 2018 - Penn State 65 vs. Northwestern 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northwestern 70 vs. Penn State 61
- Jan 05, 2018 - Penn State 78 vs. Northwestern 63
- Dec 27, 2016 - Northwestern 87 vs. Penn State 77
- Mar 03, 2016 - Northwestern 71 vs. Penn State 61
- Jan 16, 2016 - Penn State 71 vs. Northwestern 62
