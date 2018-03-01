Penn State vs. Northwestern odds: Big Ten tournament picks from red-hot expert

Penn State is in must-win mode when it comes to keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. On Thursday, the Nittany Lions take on Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Penn State is favored by 5.5 points, down from the opening line of -7. The Over/Under is set at 132.5.



Oh knows Northwestern (15-16, 6-12) has lost six straight. Meanwhile, Penn State (19-12, 9-9) has dropped three in a row. A win Thursday, followed by a win over No. 2 seed Ohio State on Friday, could put PSU into the at-large conversation.



The Lions are expected to be without low-post presence Mike Watkins (12.1 points per game on 68.5 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds) due to injury. He missed Sunday's 76-64 loss at Nebraska, a game in which the Lions were out-rebounded 41-25.



The Wildcats are in a funk, but they've remained competitive; only two of their last 10 games were decided by double-digits. Oh knows the team is now leaning on the play of senior Scottie Lindsey -- he's played all 40 minutes the last two games, averaging 29 points.



This is the rubber match between these two teams, with each winning on their home court this season (Northwestern 70-61, Penn State 73-68).



