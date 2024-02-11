We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to tip at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is 16-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while Penn State is 12-11 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Nittany Lions have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Wildcats.

Northwestern vs. Penn State spread: Northwestern -8

Northwestern vs. Penn State over/under: 145 points

Northwestern vs. Penn State money line: Northwestern: -367, Penn State: +288

What you need to know about Northwestern

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact the Wildcats proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a score of 80-68. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northwestern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Langborg, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Boo Buie was another key contributor against Northwestern, scoring 22 points along with two steals. For the season, Buie is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 44.2% of his field goals and 40.8% of his 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, Penn State had already won two in a row, and the Nittany Lions went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They walked away with an 89-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Among those leading the charge was Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 22 points along with six assists and four steals. The Nittany Lions also got some help courtesy of Qudus Wahab, who racked up 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 in their last six games against Northwestern and they're 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall. However, Penn State has lost four of its last six games played on a Sunday.

