The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7) will aim for back-to-back Big Ten victories when they face the Northwestern Wildcats (11-3) on Wednesday night. Penn State has won three of its last four games overall, including a 79-73 win over Michigan on Sunday. Northwestern suffered a blowout loss at then-No. 9 Illinois last Tuesday before bouncing back with an 88-74 win over Michigan State on Sunday. The Nittany Lions won both meetings between these teams last season, but those wins came by a combined five points.

Penn State vs. Northwestern spread: Northwestern -1

Penn State vs. Northwestern over/under: 141.5 points

Penn State vs. Northwestern money line: Penn State +101, Northwestern -121

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State has won two of its last three conference games, starting with an 83-80 win against Ohio State as a 5-point home underdog last month. The Nittany Lions rallied from 18 points down in the second half, as Ace Baldwin Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining to cap off the comeback. They added another home victory in conference play on Sunday, beating Michigan as 3-point underdogs in a 79-73 final.

Baldwin, a senior guard, poured in 25 points on 8 of 13 shooting in a game where Penn State scored 52 points in the second half. The Nittany Lions trailed by as many as 14 points and never took the lead in the first half, but they outscored the Wolverines by 15 points over the first 10 minutes of the second half. They have won nine of their last 10 home games, and they have won five straight meetings between these teams.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern has won four of its last five games, including road wins against DePaul and Arizona State before Christmas. The Wildcats added an 88-74 win over Michigan State on Sunday, with all five of their starters scoring in double figures. Senior guard Boo Buie posted his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 assists, while senior guard Ty Berry scored a team-high 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

The Wildcats dished out 22 assists on 32 made field goals while committing just five turnovers in their clean performance against the Spartans. Buie has finished with zero turnovers twice during conference play and three times overall this season. Northwestern has covered the spread in four of its last six games played in January. See which team to pick here.

