Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State basketball game
Who's Playing
Ohio State @ Penn State
Current Records: Ohio State 12-5; Penn State 12-5
What to Know
The #21 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. OSU will be strutting in after a victory while Penn State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Buckeyes didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday as they won 80-68. OSU relied on the efforts of F Kaleb Wesson, who dropped a double-double on 14 rebounds and 13 points, and G CJ Walker, who had 18 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-69 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The top scorers for Penn State were G Myreon Jones (15 points), F Seth Lundy (15 points), and F Lamar Stevens (14 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buckeyes are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Buckeyes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions now sit at an identical 12-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Buckeyes come into the contest boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.80%. The Nittany Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 77.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.10
Odds
The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Ohio State have won five out of their last eight games against Penn State.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Ohio State 106 vs. Penn State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Ohio State 74 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Penn State 69 vs. Ohio State 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Penn State 79 vs. Ohio State 56
- Jan 25, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Ohio State 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Ohio State 71 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 10, 2016 - Ohio State 79 vs. Penn State 75
- Jan 25, 2016 - Ohio State 66 vs. Penn State 46
