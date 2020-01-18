Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Penn State

Current Records: Ohio State 12-5; Penn State 12-5

What to Know

The #21 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center. OSU will be strutting in after a victory while Penn State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Buckeyes didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday as they won 80-68. OSU relied on the efforts of F Kaleb Wesson, who dropped a double-double on 14 rebounds and 13 points, and G CJ Walker, who had 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-69 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The top scorers for Penn State were G Myreon Jones (15 points), F Seth Lundy (15 points), and F Lamar Stevens (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Buckeyes are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Buckeyes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions now sit at an identical 12-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Buckeyes come into the contest boasting the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.80%. The Nittany Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 77.2 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.10

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Ohio State have won five out of their last eight games against Penn State.