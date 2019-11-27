Penn State vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Penn State (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)

Current Records: Penn State 5-0; Ole Miss 4-1

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Penn State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Nittany Lions escaped with a win on Saturday against the Yale Bulldogs by the margin of a single basket on Saturday, 58-56.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 87-86. G Devontae Shuler had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 31 minutes but picked up just nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Penn State are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Penn State's win lifted them to 5-0 while Ole Miss' defeat dropped them down to 4-1. We'll see if Penn State can repeat their recent success or if Ole Miss bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.