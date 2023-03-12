The No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (20-12) will try to upset the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (26-5) in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Boilermakers swept the regular season series meetings against Penn State and won both games by double-figures. However, Penn State has upended the 2023 Big Ten tournament bracket and won its last three games by a total of nine points to end up in the title game.

Tipoff in Chicago, Illinois, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The latest Penn State vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Boilermakers as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 135.5.

Purdue vs. Penn State spread: Purdue -7.5

Purdue vs. Penn State over/under: 135.5 points

Purdue vs. Penn State money line: Purdue -345, Penn State +270

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State has been the underdog in its last three games through the 2023 Big 10 tournament and won all three outright. The Nittany Lions have also won the rebounding battle in all of those matchups, with top scorer Jalen Pickett grabbing eight boards in each game. Pickett has gotten hotter as the tournament has gone on and is coming off of a 28-point performance against Indiana on Saturday.

In the first game this season between the two sides, Pickett scored 26 points. The Nittany Lions' three-point shooting could also pose a problem for Purdue, as Penn State opened the Big Ten tournament 2023 with a 8-of-21 shooting effort from downtown. Andrew Funk led the way and made 6-of-9 threes in the 79-76 win over Illinois.

Why Purdue can cover

Center Zach Edey is as imposing of a player as there is in college basketball. He is 7-foot-4 and weighs in at 285 pounds, while Penn State doesn't have a single player over 6-foot-10. Edey finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds the last time the two teams played, but he scored 30 with another 13 boards and three blocks in their first meeting.

The Boilermakers covered the spread in their two previous games against Penn State this season. Purdue held Illinois and Rutgers to under 32% from three-point range in the first two matchups of the Big Ten tournament, and even though Ohio State hit 41.7% of its threes against the Boilermakers on Saturday, Purdue still won, 80-66. Brandon Newman has the potential to catch fire after he scored 19 points against Illinois in the regular season finale, and made 5-of-7 shots for 15 points against Ohio State.

How to make Purdue vs. Penn State picks

