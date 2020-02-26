Penn State vs. Rutgers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Penn State

Current Records: Rutgers 18-10; Penn State 20-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #16 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Penn State came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, falling 68-60. Guard Myles Dread wasn't much of a difference maker for Penn State and finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, RU came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, falling 79-71. RU got a solid performance out of guard Ron Harper Jr., who had 21 points in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

The losses put Penn State at 20-7 and RU at 18-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Penn State enters the matchup with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. RU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a solid 6-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

Penn State have won four out of their last seven games against Rutgers.