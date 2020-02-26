Penn State vs. Rutgers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers basketball game
Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Penn State
Current Records: Rutgers 18-10; Penn State 20-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the #16 Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Penn State came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday, falling 68-60. Guard Myles Dread wasn't much of a difference maker for Penn State and finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, RU came up short against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, falling 79-71. RU got a solid performance out of guard Ron Harper Jr., who had 21 points in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
The losses put Penn State at 20-7 and RU at 18-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Penn State enters the matchup with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. RU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.6 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a solid 6-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn State have won four out of their last seven games against Rutgers.
- Jan 07, 2020 - Rutgers 72 vs. Penn State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 43
- Feb 04, 2017 - Rutgers 70 vs. Penn State 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 47
- Feb 20, 2016 - Penn State 70 vs. Rutgers 58
