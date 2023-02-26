Who's Playing
Rutgers @ Penn State
Current Records: Rutgers 17-11; Penn State 17-11
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while RU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Penn State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday. It was another big night for Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett, who had 23 points.
Meanwhile, RU received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 58-45 to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Nittany Lions' win brought them up to 17-11 while the Scarlet Knights' loss pulled them down to an identical 17-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.3. But RU ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.9 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Penn State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.
- Jan 24, 2023 - Rutgers 65 vs. Penn State 45
- Mar 06, 2022 - Rutgers 59 vs. Penn State 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 49
- Jan 21, 2021 - Penn State 75 vs. Rutgers 67
- Feb 26, 2020 - Penn State 65 vs. Rutgers 64
- Jan 07, 2020 - Rutgers 72 vs. Penn State 61
- Mar 06, 2019 - Penn State 66 vs. Rutgers 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Rutgers 64 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 27, 2018 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 43
- Feb 04, 2017 - Rutgers 70 vs. Penn State 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - Penn State 60 vs. Rutgers 47
- Feb 20, 2016 - Penn State 70 vs. Rutgers 58