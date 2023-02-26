Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Penn State

Current Records: Rutgers 17-11; Penn State 17-11

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while RU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Penn State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-71 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday. It was another big night for Penn State's guard Jalen Pickett, who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, RU received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 58-45 to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Nittany Lions' win brought them up to 17-11 while the Scarlet Knights' loss pulled them down to an identical 17-11. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.3. But RU ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 8.9 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Penn State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Rutgers.