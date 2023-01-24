Big Ten opponents face off in a spotlight matchup on Tuesday evening. The Penn State Nittany Lions visit Piscataway to take on the No. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the ninth conference game for both teams. Penn State is 4-4 in the Big Ten and 13-6 overall this season, including a 1-3 record in true road games. Rutgers is 5-3 in conference games with an 11-2 mark at Jersey Mike's Arena and a 13-6 overall record.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights are listed as a 5.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 130 in the latest Penn State vs. Rutgers odds.

Penn State vs. Rutgers spread: Rutgers -5.5

Penn State vs. Rutgers over/under: 130 points

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 2-2 against the spread in road games

RUT: The Scarlet Knights are 10-3 against the spread in home games

Why Penn State can cover



Penn State is led by a dynamic player in senior guard Jalen Pickett. He is shooting 50.6% from the field this season, and Pickett is averaging 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. Penn State is prolific on offense, ranking in the top three of the Big Ten in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Nittany Lions lead the entire country with a 13.1% turnover rate. Penn State is also No. 1 in live-ball turnover rate (6.4%), and the Nittany Lions rank in the top 10 of the country in overall shooting efficiency and 3-point shooting (39.4%).

On defense, Penn State excels on the glass with a 74.9% defensive rebound rate, and the Nittany Lions are holding opponents to 46.5% shooting on 2-point attempts. The Nittany Lions are also above-average in free throw prevention, and Rutgers is a poor shooting team. The Scarlet Knights are making only 47.7% of 2-point attempts and 31.5% of 3-point attempts with below-average free throw creation.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers is an elite defensive team, giving up fewer than 58 points per game and landing in the top five of the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Scarlet Knights hold opponents to ugly marks in 2-point shooting (43.6%) and 3-point shooting (29.6%), and Rutgers is a top-tier team in havoc creation. The Scarlet Knights have a 23.8% turnover creation rate that includes a top-five mark nationally in steal rate at 14.6%.

Rutgers also blocks 13.1% of opponent shots, and Clifford Omoruyi is a tremendous force in the middle. The junior center is averaging 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, and Omoruyi helps to anchor a Rutgers team that projects to have a huge rebounding edge against Penn State. On offense, Rutgers shoots 74% from the free throw line, and the Scarlet Knights have a solid turnover rate of only 17.8%. Penn State is one of the worst teams in the country in forcing turnovers, with only a 14.8% turnover creation rate and a 7.5% steal rate in 2022-23.

