Penn State vs. Utah odds: 2018 NIT Championship Game picks from model on 16-8 run

A new NIT champion is ready to be crowned on Thursday when Penn State battles Utah Utes at 7 p.m. ET. Penn State rolls into the NIT Championship Game after dispatching Mississippi State 75-60, while Utah slid past Western Kentucky 69-64. Both have won the NIT once before: the Nittany Lions in 2009 and the Utes way back in 1947.



Penn State opened as a three-point favorite and is now laying four. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, opened at 135, but has dipped to 134.5.



The model knows Penn State will cover the spread if star guard Tony Carr continues his torrid scoring during the NIT. The sophomore is averaging 23.3 points over his last three games and is lights-out from the free-throw line in that span -- 25 for 28.

The Lions boast a top-50 defense that allows 66.7 points per game for the year, but during the NIT they are yielding only 65. Utah prefers to compete at a deliberate pace, which plays right into the Lions' strength.



But Utah can cover the spread, or win outright, by limiting Penn State's second-chance points. The Utes are one of the worst rebounding teams in the country and must keep 6-foot-8 forward Lamar Stevens off the boards.

The Nittany Lions lost their leading rebounder, Mike Watkins, during the regular season and have felt his loss in the postseason. The Utes' best man on the boards, 6-foot-10 senior Tyler Rawson, will need a mammoth game to keep Utah in contention.



