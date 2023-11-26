The 2023 ESPN Events Invitational wraps up with a four-game slate on Sunday. The first game of the day pits the Penn State Nittany Lions against the VCU Rams at State Farm Field House. Penn State is 4-2 overall this season, though the Nittany Lions lost to Texas A&M and Butler to begin the tournament. VCU is also 0-2 against this field, losing to Iowa State and Boise State, and the Rams are 3-3 for the season.

Tip-off is at 10:30 a.m. ET in Kissimmee. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Nittany Lions as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138.5 in the latest Penn State vs. VCU odds. Before making any VCU vs. Penn State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Penn State vs. VCU and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for VCU vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. VCU spread: PSU -2.5

Penn State vs. VCU over/under: 138.5 points

Penn State vs. VCU money line: PSU -146, VCU +123

PSU: The Nittany Lions are 2-4 against the spread this season

VCU: The Rams are 3-2-1 against the spread this season

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State's defense is playing at a very high level. The Nittany Lions are allowing less than 0.92 points per possession this season, and Penn State is creating a turnover on 24.3% of defensive possessions. Penn State also has a stellar 12.3% steal rate, with opponents shooting only 25.0% from 3-point range and 48.8% inside the arc against the Nittany Lions. Penn State is also giving up only 10.7 assists per game, with the Nittany Lions landing well above the national average in free throw prevention.

On offense, the Nittany Lions are keyed by sophomore guard Kanye Clary. He is averaging 19.5 points per game on 51.7% shooting, including at least 19 points in four of Penn State's six contests. Clary also exploded for 28 points on 13-of-22 shooting against Butler on Friday, and Penn State is well above-average in 2-point shooting (53.5%) and free throw shooting (73.4%) this season.

Why VCU can cover

VCU's attack is led by senior guard Max Shulga. He is leading the team with 15.8 points and 4.7 assists per game this season, and Shulga adds 4.7 rebounds per game with 41.5% shooting from 3-point range. He was excellent with 24 points and eight rebounds in VCU's last game against Boise State, and the Rams are shooting 55.3% from 2-point range and 77.5% at the free throw line this season. VCU also has a path to offensive rebounding success against a Penn State team that is securing only 67% of available defensive rebounds this season.

VCU's defense is also stellar, giving up 96.4 points per 100 possessions in 2023-24. The Rams are elite in opponent shooting, limiting opponents to 42.2% on 2-point shots and 29.8% on 3-point shots this season. VCU also has an outstanding 13.5% block rate, and Penn State is shooting only 30.4% from beyond the 3-point arc in 2023-24.

