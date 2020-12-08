The No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum. Penn State is 2-1 overall, while the Hokies are 4-0. Virginia Tech enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 74.5 points per game. Penn State, meanwhile, is averaging 83.3 points per contest.

The Hokies are favored by five-points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Penn State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Penn State vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Penn State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Penn State vs. Virginia Tech:

Penn State vs. Virginia Tech spread: Hokies -5

Penn State vs. Virginia Tech over-under: 141.5 points

Penn State vs. Virginia Tech money line: Virginia Tech -230, Penn State +190

Latest Odds: Hokies -5.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Virginia Tech



Virginia Tech netted a 64-57 victory over the VMI Keydets last Thursday. The Hokies rattled off their fourth consecutive victory of the season on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Keve Aluma out in front, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Aluma enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 60.5 percent of his shots from the field.

Virginia Tech has also fared well against Big Ten opponents over the years. In fact, the Hokies are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against a team from the Big Ten. Virginia Tech is also 5-0 in its last five games played in December.

What you need to know about Penn State

Meanwhile, Penn State is coming off a disappointing 98-92 setback against Seton Hall on Sunday. The Nittany Lions were paced forward Seth Lundy, who recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Lundy leads Penn State in scoring, averaging 22.3 points per game this season. He's knocking down 54.8 percent of his shots from the field and he's chipping in 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

In addition to a strong offense, Penn State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against an ACC opponent. In addition, the Nittany Lions are 11-4 in their last 15 games played on a Tuesday.

How to make Penn State vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Penn State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Penn State vs. Virginia Tech? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia Tech vs. Penn State spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $2,700 on its top-rated college basketball spread picks over the past four-plus years, and find out.