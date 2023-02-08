Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Penn State

Current Records: Wisconsin 13-9; Penn State 14-9

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 1-10 against the Wisconsin Badgers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Penn State came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, falling 72-63. A silver lining for Penn State was the play of guard Seth Lundy, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Wisconsin lost a heartbreaker to the Northwestern Wildcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Wisconsin fell in a 54-52 heartbreaker. Guard Chucky Hepburn (17 points) and guard Connor Essegian (15 points) were the top scorers for the Badgers.

The losses put the Nittany Lions at 14-9 and Wisconsin at 13-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State is stumbling into the game with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Wisconsin enters the matchup with only 8.9 turnovers per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 11 games against Penn State.