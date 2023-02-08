Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Penn State
Current Records: Wisconsin 13-9; Penn State 14-9
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 1-10 against the Wisconsin Badgers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Penn State came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, falling 72-63. A silver lining for Penn State was the play of guard Seth Lundy, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Wisconsin lost a heartbreaker to the Northwestern Wildcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Wisconsin fell in a 54-52 heartbreaker. Guard Chucky Hepburn (17 points) and guard Connor Essegian (15 points) were the top scorers for the Badgers.
The losses put the Nittany Lions at 14-9 and Wisconsin at 13-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Penn State is stumbling into the game with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Wisconsin enters the matchup with only 8.9 turnovers per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 11 games against Penn State.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Wisconsin 63 vs. Penn State 60
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wisconsin 51 vs. Penn State 49
- Mar 11, 2021 - Wisconsin 75 vs. Penn State 74
- Feb 02, 2021 - Wisconsin 72 vs. Penn State 56
- Jan 30, 2021 - Penn State 81 vs. Wisconsin 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Wisconsin 58 vs. Penn State 49
- Mar 02, 2019 - Wisconsin 61 vs. Penn State 57
- Jan 06, 2019 - Wisconsin 71 vs. Penn State 52
- Dec 04, 2017 - Wisconsin 64 vs. Penn State 63
- Jan 24, 2017 - Wisconsin 82 vs. Penn State 55
- Jan 21, 2016 - Wisconsin 66 vs. Penn State 60