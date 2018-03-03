Penn State's team bus gets in a fender-bender before Big Ten Tournament game

Penn State's Friday night ended with a major upset over No. 13 Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but it didn't exactly get off to a promising start. The team bus had a few issues getting to the arena before tip, first with it stalling in traffic, then making contact with the bumper of another car.

The Big Ten Network reported on its broadcast that no one was injured in the accident, but the driver of the car involved in the fender bender took exception to getting bumped. As Onward State noted, the driver followed the team bus and intentionally made contact with the bus again before getting out of the car and challenging the bus driver.

"Unbelievable. A little fender bender, we're 1-0 with fender benders," said Penn State coach Pat Chambers. "But we're in New York. What do you expect?"

Despite the travel hiccup, the Nittany Lions were able to shake off the distraction and beat the Buckeyes for the third time this season, 69-68. They will play Purdue on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET for an opportunity to play in the Big Ten Tournament championship game with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth on the line.