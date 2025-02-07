The Princeton Tigers and the Pennsylvania Quakers are set meet in an Ivy League matchup as one of the first tips on the Friday college basketball schedule. Penn is 6-13 overall and 4-6 at home, while Princeton is 15-6 overall and 5-1 on the road. Princeton is third in the Ivy League standings at 4-2 and Penn is in a three-team tie for fifth at 2-5 in conference play.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET at The Palestra in Philadelphia. Princeton is favored by 7 points in the latest Penn vs. Princeton odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 145.5 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Penn vs. Princeton spread: Princeton -7

Penn vs. Princeton over/under: 145 points

Penn vs. Princeton money line: Princeton -318, Penn +255

After 10,000 simulations, the model is projecting that the Over 145 hits. Princeton is a strong offensive team, averaging 76.3 points per game and hitting 44.5% of shots from the field. The Tigers have cleared the 80-point plateau twice in their last five matchups as well.

The Tigers, however, haven't been consistent defensively, giving up more than 71 points per game. That should open up some opportunities for Penn, playing on its home court, to do its share of scoring as well. Guard Ethan Roberts (17.8 ppg) leads the way for Penn offensively, while Xaivian Lee (16.4 ppg) is Princeton's top scorer.

Penn is a team that has trended to the Over this season. The Quakers have seen 12 of their 19 games clear the total, while nine of 10 home games have hit the Over. SportsLine's model is projecting 147 total points, helping the Over hit in 55% of simulations. See which side of the spread to back right here.

