Penn vs. Princeton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 10 predictions from advanced model

It's the latest edition of an intense Ivy League rivalry when the Penn Quakers visit the Princeton Tigers on Friday. The teams met less than a week ago, with Princeton coming away with the 78-64 victory. The Quakers are 7-5, while the Tigers are 5-8, but last weekend's meeting was the Ivy League opener. Penn leads the conference in scoring and makes few mistakes, while the Tigers have a potent trio of scorers that gave the Quakers' defense loads of trouble in the first meeting. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, N.J.

The Quakers are a two-point favorite in the latest Penn vs. Princeton odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 148.5.

Now, here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Princeton vs. Penn:

Penn vs. Princeton spread: Penn -2

Penn vs. Princeton over-under: 148.5

Penn vs. Princeton money line: Penn -139, Princeton +110

Penn: Senior G Devon Goodman is averaging 15 points and six assists over the past five games.

Princeton: Freshman G Jaelin Llewellyn has scored in double figures in all but one game.

The model knows the Quakers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five following an ATS loss, and a typically strong offense failed to show up last weekend. Penn leads the Ivy in scoring at 78.1 points per game, led by freshman guard Jordan Dingle and two-time All-Ivy forward AJ Brodeur. Dingle scores 16 points per game, while Brodeur averages 15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Guards Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley each average more than 32.5 minutes and 13.5 points.

Penn has covered the spread in its past four road games, and Brodeur also leads the team on the defensive end. He averages a steal a game and 1.8 blocked shots, while Betley and Goodman each average 1.3 steals. The Quakers are eighth in the nation for fewest fouls committed at 180, and they have committed just 161 turnovers, which ranks 29th in the nation.

The Quakers certainly have the offensive firepower, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Penn vs. Princeton spread on Friday.

The Tigers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall, and guards Ryan Schwieger and Jaelin Llewellyn, and center Richmond Aririguzoh couldn't be stopped in the previous meeting against Penn. Schwieger scored 27 points to boost his average to 13.3, and Llewellyn, the team's top scorer at 15.8 per game, scored 18 and had 14 rebounds in the 78-64 win. Aririguzoh also had 14 rebounds and scored 15 to keep his scoring average at 14.8 and up his rebound average to 8.5.

Plus, the underdog has covered the spread in the last four meetings between the teams, and freshman forward Drew Friberg has become the team's top three-point shooter, knocking down 28 of his 71 shots from long range.

