The top-seeded Yale Bulldogs look to secure their third consecutive Ivy League Tournament championship when they take on the third-seeded Pennsylvania Quakers on Sunday afternoon. Yale, which is playing in its sixth consecutive Ivy League championship game, is coming off an 88-76 win over fourth-seeded Cornell in Saturday's semifinals, while Penn downed second-seeded Harvard 62-60 in overtime. The Quakers (17-11), who have won four in a row, last won an Ivy League Tournament title in 2018. The Bulldogs (24-5), which has won three straight, have won four of the seven Ivy League Tournament championships that have been held.

Tip-off from Newman Arena in Ithaca, N.Y., is set for noon ET. Penn leads the all-time series 150-89, but Yale earned a season sweep this year. The Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Penn vs. Yale odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Penn vs. Yale picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Penn vs. Yale 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Yale vs. Penn:

Penn vs. Yale spread: Yale -9.5 Penn vs. Yale over/under: 142.5 points Penn vs. Yale money line: Penn +362, Yale -478 Penn vs. Yale picks: See picks at SportsLine Penn vs. Yale streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Penn vs. Yale predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The Over has hit in five of the last nine Yale games. Penn is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games. Yale, meanwhile, is 3-7 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Quakers to have three players score 8.7 points or more, including T.J. Power, who is projected to score 16.4 points. The Bulldogs are projected to have five players reach double figures, led by Nick Townsend, who is projected to score 18.7 points. The model is projecting 153 combined points.

How to make Yale vs. Penn picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yale vs. Pennsylvania, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn vs. Yale spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.