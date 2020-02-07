Pennsylvania vs. Columbia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 7 predictions from proven model

The Columbia Lions and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy League clash at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The Lions are 6-14 overall and 5-1 at home, while Penn is 10-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. Columbia has lost three in a row and five of its past seven games. Penn is coming in on a three-game winning streak. The Quakers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Columbia vs. Pennsylvania odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Penn vs. Columbia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Columbia vs. Pennsylvania. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Penn vs. Columbia:

Columbia vs. Pennsylvania spread: Columbia +5.5

Columbia vs. Pennsylvania over-under: 141.5 points

Columbia vs. Pennsylvania money line: Columbia 199, Pennsylvania -247

What you need to know about Columbia

Columbia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as it fell 72-66 to the Brown Bears. A late 11-0 run put the game away for the Bears. Brown made 7 of 9 free throws in the final 1:01 to seal the Lions' defeat. Columbia had a four-point lead with 4:58 but could not hold onto their edge. Mike Smith had 20 points and tied a career high with nine assists. Ike Nweke added 14 points.

What you need to know about Pennsylvania

Penn was able to grind out a solid win over the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday, 54-46. Devon Goodman scored 16 points and Jordan Dingle had 13,. AJ Brodeur finished with 10 rebounds and five assists. Penn held Dartmouth to 19 percent shooting and 14 points in the first half. Dartmouth pulled to within five points with 41 seconds remaining but would not close the gap any further.

How to make Penn vs. Columbia picks

The model has simulated Columbia vs. Pennsylvania 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pennsylvania vs. Columbia? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Columbia vs. Penn spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.