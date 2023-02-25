Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Dartmouth 9-17; Pennsylvania 16-11

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Pennsylvania Quakers at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Palestra. UPenn will be strutting in after a win while the Big Green will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dartmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Columbia Lions.

Meanwhile, UPenn made easy work of the Brown Bears on Saturday and carried off a 90-69 victory.

Dartmouth is now 9-17 while UPenn sits at 16-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Big Green are stumbling into the contest with the 31st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.3 on average. The Quakers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dartmouth have won two out of their last three games against Pennsylvania.