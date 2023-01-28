Who's Playing

Harvard @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Harvard 12-8; Pennsylvania 10-11

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Crimson and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Palestra. Harvard lost both of their matches to UPenn last season on scores of 74-78 and 74-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Harvard beat the Cornell Big Red 95-89 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, UPenn took their contest against the Hartford Hawks on Monday by a conclusive 76-52 score.

Harvard is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Crimson up to 12-8 and the Quakers to 10-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Harvard is stumbling into the game with the 49th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average. UPenn has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.85

Odds

The Quakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Crimson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Pennsylvania have won both of the games they've played against Harvard in the last three years.