Who's Playing

Towson @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Towson 2-0; Pennsylvania 0-2

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Towson Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Palestra. UPenn will be seeking to avenge the 76-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 23 of last year.

The Quakers came up short against the Missouri Tigers on Friday, falling 92-85. Pennsylvania's loss came about despite a quality game from Clark Slajchert, who had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson strolled past the Massachusetts Minutemen with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 67-55. Towson's Nicolas Timberlake was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points in addition to five boards.

Towson's win lifted them to 2-0 while Pennsylvania's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Towson can repeat their recent success or if UPenn bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.