Who's Playing

Yale @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Yale 17-6; Pennsylvania 14-11

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs are 3-1 against the Pennsylvania Quakers since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Bulldogs and UPenn will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET at Palestra.

Yale simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Columbia Lions at home 99-68.

Meanwhile, UPenn beat the Harvard Crimson 80-72 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Yale is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Yale to 17-6 and the Quakers to 14-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Yale have won three out of their last four games against Pennsylvania.