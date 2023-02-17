Who's Playing

Yale @ Pennsylvania

Current Records: Yale 17-6; Pennsylvania 14-11

What to Know

The Pennsylvania Quakers are 1-3 against the Yale Bulldogs since January of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Quakers and Yale will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET at Palestra. UPenn is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

UPenn beat the Harvard Crimson 80-72 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Yale was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Columbia Lions 99-68 at home.

Their wins bumped UPenn to 14-11 and the Bulldogs to 17-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale have won three out of their last four games against Pennsylvania.