Who's Playing
Yale @ Pennsylvania
Current Records: Yale 17-6; Pennsylvania 14-11
What to Know
The Pennsylvania Quakers are 1-3 against the Yale Bulldogs since January of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Quakers and Yale will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET at Palestra. UPenn is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
UPenn beat the Harvard Crimson 80-72 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Yale was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Columbia Lions 99-68 at home.
Their wins bumped UPenn to 14-11 and the Bulldogs to 17-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPNews
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Yale have won three out of their last four games against Pennsylvania.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Yale 70 vs. Pennsylvania 63
- Mar 12, 2022 - Yale 67 vs. Pennsylvania 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - Yale 81 vs. Pennsylvania 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Pennsylvania 76 vs. Yale 68