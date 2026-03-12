Memphis' disappointing season ended Wednesday night after the Tigers lost 81-69 to Tulane in the first round of the American Tournament. And with it came renewed questions about Penny Hardaway's future as coach.

The last words of Hardaway's opening statement postgame hinted at his mindset for the future, but Memphis athletic director Ed Scott is the one who will ultimately decide whether Hardaway returns for a ninth season at his alma mater. Hardaway said he met with Scott last week and expects to meet again sometime this week.

"Looking forward to getting back to it next year," Hardaway said.

Memphis finished 13-19, the worst record of Hardaway's eight-year tenure. A late-season seven-game losing streak magnified the struggles that plagued the program, which had been accustomed to competing for conference titles and reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Hardaway did not shy away from taking responsibility for the season.

"It was a failure for sure," Hardaway said. "You can't categorize it anywhere else, any other way. We didn't do what we needed to do. We failed. But, again, you can come back from failure. There's been a lot of teams that have gone through this more than any, and I'm the head of that failure."

The Tigers' struggles stood in sharp contrast to the 2024-25 season, when Memphis went 29-6 and captured the American Tournament title and secured a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before being upset in the first round.

Hardaway's overall record at Memphis remains strong. He is 175-87 in eight seasons, guided the Tigers to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the previous four years and won two conference tournament titles. Beyond wins and losses, Hardaway is deeply connected to the program: he was a consensus first-team All-American at Memphis in 1993 and has his No. 25 jersey retired by the school.

So, what comes next for Memphis basketball?

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, host of the Eye on College Basketball podcast, offered context on why Hardaway's future may be more secure than the outside noise suggests.

"I think Penny Hardaway will get a Year 9," Parrish said earlier this week. "Here is also the truth, nobody on this planet other than Penny Hardaway would get a Year 9 at the University of Memphis under these circumstances. The truth, anybody not named Penny Hardaway would have been moved out years ago. The truth, anybody not named Penny Hardaway if they made it this far, would be moved after this season. But he is Penny Hardaway and it does matter and he is different. And if you don't get that, you just don't understand what it's like to live here and grow up here and be here."

Few coaches would survive a season like this -- one that included the program's worst record in 56 years -- without questions about their job security turning into action. But Hardaway's unique combination of local ties, NBA pedigree and his standing as Memphis' signature modern figure has insulated him from the consequences other programs would impose.

Parrish suggested that the practical approach for Memphis is to push the decision into next March. Doing so would allow the university to implement structural changes -- potentially expanding the coaching staff, adding support for roster-building and giving Hardaway a more sustainable framework to compete at a high level.

If the Tigers rebound, the program could justify extending his tenure to a tenth season. If not, it would be clear that every effort had been made to support Hardaway, and moving on would be the only option.