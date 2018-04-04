Penny Hardaway lands his first commitments at Memphis -- his son and a former Wichita State signee
Hardaway's rebuild of the Tigers program is underway
Memphis' decision to bring in Penny Hardaway as Tubby Smith's successor was one that went deeper than the obvious appeal of what a big name could do to re-energize the program. The hiring of Hardaway, who coached East High School in Memphis, Tennessee, was also heavily influenced by his connections on the recruiting trail, with the presumption that those relationships with prospects could result in a massive talent influx into the program.
A few weeks into the gig, Hardaway's making notable in-roads on that front. On Tuesday, Hardaway landed his first commitment as coach from a familiar name: Jayden Hardaway -- his son.
Jayden Hardaway is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard not currently ranked by 247Sports. He is expected to be a scholarship player despite being lightly recruited.
Hours later, early Wednesday morning, top-150 point guard Alex Lomax followed suit by announcing he was also Memphis-bound.
Lomax, who played for Hardaway at East High School, signed to play for Wichita State, but Shockers coach Gregg Marshall granted him a full release in the wake of Hardaway's hiring. Lomax picked the Tigers over a number of offers.
Memphis still has plenty of room to fill out its 2018 recruiting class ahead of next season, and Hardaway has his work cut out for him to add talent to a roster that finished 21-13 last season and didn't play in the postseason.
