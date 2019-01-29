Penny Hardaway senses some coaches harbor 'a little jealousy' because of the Memphis staff's NBA background

Penny Hardaway, in his first year at the University of Memphis, believes the illustrious NBA careers of he and some of his coaching staff is contributing to the growth of "a little jealousy" from some of his college basketball coaching colleagues.

Hardaway, a four-time NBA All-Star who has 17-year vet Mike Miller and ex-Raptors coach Sam Mitchell on his staff, said this week that the feeling he gets stems from being hired as college coaches without "paying our dues," as he says.

"There's a little jealousy from a lot of these coaches around the country," Hardaway said via the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "I do understand that because we are NBA players and didn't have any experience as college coaches. So, we didn't quote, unquote, 'Pay our dues.' So, these college coaches and their so-called boys in the media are going to always throw jabs at us."

Hardaway hasn't shied away from speaking his unfiltered thoughts in his inaugural season as the Tigers coach. Earlier this season, he and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes exchanged words via the media following Memphis' loss to the Vols in December. Hardaway vocalized his thoughts about the jealousy of other coaches in detail, too, explaining that he feels there is a target on his back because he and his staff's NBA experience may be intimidating to college folks.

"For sure, I definitely feel like there's a target on my back," Hardaway said. "There's a lot of people that don't want me to succeed because it's going to look like an NBA guy came back with no experience and won so of course I relish in that."

The Tigers got off to a rocky start in Hardaway's first season, losing four of their first seven games. But they have turned a corner of late, winning 10 of 13 dating back to Dec. 4. Hardaway and his inexperienced staff are winning. They are tied for second place in the AAC, and their goal, Hardaway says, is to win and eliminate distractions.

"I'm not here to ruffle any feathers; I'm just here to win," Hardaway said.