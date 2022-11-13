Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Alabama State 0-2; Pepperdine 1-1

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets are on the road again Sunday and play against the Pepperdine Waves at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

There's no need to mince words: the Hornets lost to the USC Trojans this past Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 96-58. Isaiah Range had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 74-71 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans. Forward Maxwell Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Alabama State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put the Hornets at 0-2 and the Waves at 1-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alabama State has only been able to knock down 32.40% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, Pepperdine comes into the game boasting the 14th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 41.80%. We'll see if their 0.80% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Waves are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pepperdine won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.