Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Alabama State 0-2; Pepperdine 1-1

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Firestone Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

There's no need to mince words: the Hornets lost to the USC Trojans on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 96-58. One thing holding Alabama State back was the mediocre play of Isaiah Range, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Pepperdine Waves as they fell 74-71 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Friday. Despite the loss, Pepperdine got a solid performance out of forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 15 points in addition to nine boards.

The losses put Alabama State at 0-2 and Pepperdine at 1-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Alabama State has only been able to knock down 32.40% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, the Waves rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 41.80% on the season. We'll see if their 0.80% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pepperdine won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.