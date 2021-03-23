The Pepperdine Waves (13-12) will take on the Bellarmine Knights (14-7) on Tuesday in a 2021 CBI semifinals matchup. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla., and the winner will advance to Wednesday's CBI Championship Game to take on the Stetson vs. Coastal Carolina winner.

Pepperdine vs. Bellarmine spread: Pepperdine -4.5

Pepperdine vs. Bellarmine over-under: 150 points

Pepperdine vs. Bellarmine money line: Pepperdine -200, Bellarmine +170

What you need to know about Pepperdine

The Waves finished fourth in the West Coast Conference, going 7-6 in conference play. They are one of the best offensive teams out west and averaged 76.4 points per game under former Washington coach Lorenzo Romar. Pepperdine was led by Colbey Ross (18.0 points per game) and Kessler Edwards (17.1 points per game), both of whom were named First-Team All-WCC and were the team's only players averaging double-figures.

Pepperdine took care of business as a favorite by going 10-2-1, which amounts to an 83 percent winning percentage. However, all of those wins came at home as the Waves went 0-2 when they were favored on the road or in neutral locations.

What you need to know about Bellarmine

The Knights appeared possibly headed to the NCAA Tournament until they were upset by Stetson in their first game of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. They had a 10-game winning streak during their conference regular-season schedule and that was thanks to their efficient offense which ranks third in the nation with a 51.3 field goal percentage. Defense is also a strong suit for Bellarmine as it allowed just 65.4 points per game which was among the top-50 in Division I.

The Knights have lost two of their last three games after posting their 10-game win streak. They seem to take advantage of below-average defenses like Pepperdine's as Bellarmine went 8-4 against teams that allow over 72 points per game. This contest being played on short rest also bodes well for Bellarmine as it went 6-1 when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

