Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ Pepperdine
Current Records: Brigham Young 16-10; Pepperdine 8-17
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves are 3-12 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Pepperdine and BYU will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse.
The Waves escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Portland Pilots by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93. Pepperdine got double-digit scores from five players: guard Houston Mallette (25), center Carson Basham (18), forward Jevon Porter (18), forward Maxwell Lewis (12), and guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (11). Mallette hadn't helped his team much against the Pacific Tigers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Houston Mallette's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, BYU didn't have too much trouble with Pacific at home this past Saturday as they won 81-66. The Cougars can attribute much of their success to forward Fousseyni Traore, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Waves to 8-17 and BYU to 16-10. In Pepperdine's victory, Mallette had 25 points and five assists and Carson Basham had 18 points in addition to nine boards. We'll see if BYU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Brigham Young have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Pepperdine.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Pepperdine 81
- Feb 26, 2022 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Feb 12, 2022 - Brigham Young 91 vs. Pepperdine 85
- Mar 08, 2021 - Brigham Young 82 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 27, 2021 - Pepperdine 76 vs. Brigham Young 73
- Jan 23, 2021 - Brigham Young 65 vs. Pepperdine 54
- Feb 29, 2020 - Brigham Young 81 vs. Pepperdine 64
- Jan 30, 2020 - Brigham Young 107 vs. Pepperdine 80
- Jan 17, 2019 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Feb 15, 2018 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 11, 2018 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Pepperdine 63
- Feb 09, 2017 - Pepperdine 99 vs. Brigham Young 83
- Jan 19, 2017 - Brigham Young 99 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 30, 2016 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Brigham Young 65