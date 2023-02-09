Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Brigham Young 16-10; Pepperdine 8-17

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves are 3-12 against the Brigham Young Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Pepperdine and BYU will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Waves escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Portland Pilots by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93. Pepperdine got double-digit scores from five players: guard Houston Mallette (25), center Carson Basham (18), forward Jevon Porter (18), forward Maxwell Lewis (12), and guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (11). Mallette hadn't helped his team much against the Pacific Tigers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Houston Mallette's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, BYU didn't have too much trouble with Pacific at home this past Saturday as they won 81-66. The Cougars can attribute much of their success to forward Fousseyni Traore, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Waves to 8-17 and BYU to 16-10. In Pepperdine's victory, Mallette had 25 points and five assists and Carson Basham had 18 points in addition to nine boards. We'll see if BYU have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Brigham Young have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Pepperdine.