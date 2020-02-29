Pepperdine vs. Brigham Young live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Pepperdine vs. Brigham Young basketball game
Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ Pepperdine
Current Records: Brigham Young 23-7; Pepperdine 15-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Pepperdine Waves are heading back home. Pepperdine and the #17 Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. The Cougars should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Waves will be looking to right the ship.
Pepperdine was just a three-ball shy of a win on Saturday and fell 63-61 to the San Francisco Dons. Pepperdine got double-digit scores from four players: guard Colbey Ross (20), forward Kessler Edwards (12), forward Kameron Edwards (11), and guard Sedrick Altman (11).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between BYU and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as BYU wrapped it up with a 91-78 win at home. BYU's forward Yoeli Childs did his thing and posted a double-double on 28 points and ten boards.
Pepperdine isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Waves have some work to do to even out the 2-6 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 155
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brigham Young have won six out of their last eight games against Pepperdine.
- Jan 30, 2020 - Brigham Young 107 vs. Pepperdine 80
- Jan 17, 2019 - Brigham Young 87 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Feb 15, 2018 - Brigham Young 75 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 11, 2018 - Brigham Young 83 vs. Pepperdine 63
- Feb 09, 2017 - Pepperdine 99 vs. Brigham Young 83
- Jan 19, 2017 - Brigham Young 99 vs. Pepperdine 70
- Jan 30, 2016 - Brigham Young 88 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 23, 2016 - Pepperdine 71 vs. Brigham Young 65
