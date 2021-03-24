The 2021 CBI Championship Game will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET in Daytona Beach at the Ocean Center. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (18-7) will take on the Pepperdine Waves (14-12) and both teams would love to end their season on a high note with a trophy. The Chanticleers bested Bryant and Stetson on their way to the 2021 CBI Championship Game, while Pepperdine beat Longwood and Bellarmine to get to the title game.

The Waves are favored by five-points, while the over-under for total points is listed at 151.5 in the latest Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Pepperdine is 16-7-1 against the spread this season, while Coastal Carolina is 10-11 against the number. Before entering any Coastal Carolina vs. Pepperdine picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Pepperdine. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina:

Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Pepperdine -5

Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina over-under: 151.5 points

Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Pepperdine -210, Coastal Carolina +175



What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina has pretty well established itself offensively in Cliff Ellis' 14th season on the job and the 2020-21 season was the Chanticleers' best scoring season since turning Division I in 1985. Coastal Carolina attacked the offensive glass relentlessly, ranking 13th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. That helped the Chanticleers average 80.2 points per game, which is 22nd-best in college basketball.

DeVante Jones led Coastal Carolina in scoring (19.8 points per game) and steals (2.8 steals per game) and ranked second on the team in rebounding (7.2 rebounds per game) and assists (3.0 assists per game). Jones had 25 points in the quarterfinal win over Bryant but was held to just nine points in a 77-72 win over Stetson in the semifinals. However, Essam Mostafa helped pick up the slack with 22 points and 12 rebounds to help clinch a title berth.

What you need to know about Pepperdine

The Waves have been playing some of their best basketball late in the season, nearly earning a WCC title bid after losing 82-77 to BYU in overtime and then looking extremely comfortable in wins over Longwood and Bellarmine. Kessler Edwards followed up a 22-point performance in the quarterfinals with a 28-point outburst in the semifinals.

Edwards has averaged 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season and he forms a dynamic one-two punch with Colbey Ross. Ross has averaged 17.6 points and 7.7 assists per game and the two All-WCC selections will have to push the pace in a battle between two teams that rank inside the top 60 nationally in adjusted tempo.

How to make Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina picks

The model has simulated Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pepperdine vs. Coastal Carolina? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.

