Who's Playing

George Washington @ Pepperdine

Current Records: George Washington 6-5; Pepperdine 6-6

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials will take on the Pepperdine Waves in a holiday battle at 10 p.m. ET Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Colonials lost 66-64 to the Washington State Cougars on Thursday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Washington State's guard Jabe Mullins with 0:04 remaining. George Washington got double-digit scores from five players: guard Brendan Adams (17), guard James Bishop (10), forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (10), forward Hunter Dean (10), and guard Maximus Edwards (10).

Meanwhile, Pepperdine was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 76-70 to the Hawaii Warriors. Forward Maxwell Lewis (23 points) was the top scorer for Pepperdine.

George Washington is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Colonials are now 6-5 while the Waves sit at 6-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: George Washington is stumbling into the contest with the 18th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. Pepperdine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Waves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.