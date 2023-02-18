Who's Playing

Gonzaga @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Gonzaga 22-5; Pepperdine 9-18

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves are 0-15 against the #13 Gonzaga Bulldogs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Pepperdine and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine is out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.

The Waves came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Saturday, falling 88-80. Pepperdine's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Mike Mitchell Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Gonzaga proved too difficult a challenge. Gonzaga took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 108-65 victory over Loyola Marymount. Guard Julian Strawther was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Bulldogs, shooting 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with 28 points.

The Waves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Pepperdine is now 9-18 while Gonzaga sits at 22-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Pepperdine is 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.5 on average. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 87.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last nine years.