Who's Playing

Iona @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Iona 8-4; Pepperdine 7-6

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves and the Iona Gaels will compete for holiday cheer at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Pepperdine proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Waves in an 81-70 win over George Washington. Pepperdine relied on the efforts of forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 22 points and five assists, and forward Jevon Porter, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Iona in an 83-72 victory over the Seattle Redhawks on Friday. Forward Nelly Junior Joseph and guard Daniss Jenkins were among the main playmakers for Iona as the former had 26 points along with seven rebounds and the latter had 19 points and eight assists.

The wins brought Pepperdine up to 7-6 and the Gaels to 8-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Waves rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.2 on average. But Iona is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.2. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.