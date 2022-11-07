Who's Playing

Rice @ Pepperdine

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves and the Rice Owls will face off at 10 p.m. ET November 7th at Firestone Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. Coming off of an uninspired 7-25 last-season record, Pepperdine has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Rice (16-17), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Waves ranked 24th worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the squad accrued 14.7 on average (bottom 93%). Rice experienced some struggles of their own as they were ninth worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the team coming up with only 10.2 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Pepperdine has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Waves are a 5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Waves, as the game opened with the Waves as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.