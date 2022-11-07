Who's Playing

Rice @ Pepperdine

What to Know

The Rice Owls and the Pepperdine Waves are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Rice struggled last season, ending up 16-17. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 7-25 last-season record, Pepperdine has set their aspirations higher this year.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Owls ranked ninth worst with respect to takeaways last season, where the team accrued only 10.2 on average. Pepperdine experienced some struggles of their own as they were 24th worst when it came to turnovers per game last season, with the squad coming up with 14.7 on average (bottom 93%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rice won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.