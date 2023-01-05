Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Pepperdine

Current Records: Santa Clara 13-4; Pepperdine 7-8

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last nine games, but now they must head out on the road. Santa Clara and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Broncos as they fell 67-64 to the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Santa Clara, who fell 75-72 when the teams previously met last March. Guard Brandin Podziemski put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 111-88 punch to the gut against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Despite their defeat, Pepperdine got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 20 points and five assists in addition to five boards, was the best among equals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Santa Clara is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Broncos had enough points to win and then some against the Waves when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 89-73. Will Santa Clara repeat their success, or does Pepperdine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara have won nine out of their last 15 games against Pepperdine.