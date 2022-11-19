Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ Pepperdine
Current Records: UC Irvine 3-0; Pepperdine 3-1
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UC Irvine Anteaters at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Waves and the Vanguard Lions on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Pepperdine wrapped it up with a 94-80 victory at home.
Meanwhile, UC Irvine strolled past the Loyola Marymount Lions with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 79-64. Center Bent Leuchten was the offensive standout of the contest for UC Irvine, picking up 20 points. Leuchten's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oregon Ducks last Friday.
Pepperdine took a serious blow against the Anteaters when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 82-48. Maybe the Waves will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Waves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Pepperdine have won two out of their last three games against UC Irvine.
- Nov 20, 2021 - UC Irvine 82 vs. Pepperdine 48
- Nov 25, 2020 - Pepperdine 86 vs. UC Irvine 72
- Nov 09, 2019 - Pepperdine 77 vs. UC Irvine 73