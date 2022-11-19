Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Pepperdine

Current Records: UC Irvine 3-0; Pepperdine 3-1

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UC Irvine Anteaters at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Waves and the Vanguard Lions on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Pepperdine wrapped it up with a 94-80 victory at home.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine strolled past the Loyola Marymount Lions with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 79-64. Center Bent Leuchten was the offensive standout of the contest for UC Irvine, picking up 20 points. Leuchten's performance made up for a slower contest against the Oregon Ducks last Friday.

Pepperdine took a serious blow against the Anteaters when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 82-48. Maybe the Waves will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Waves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pepperdine have won two out of their last three games against UC Irvine.