Who's Playing

Concordia University (CA) Eagles @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Concordia University (CA) 0-0, Pepperdine 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves will host the Concordia University (CA) Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Looking back to last season, Pepperdine struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 9-21 record.

Everything went Pepperdine's way against Concordia University (CA) when the teams last played back in December of 2020 as Pepperdine made off with a 91-68 victory. Does Pepperdine have another victory up their sleeve, or will Concordia University (CA) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Pepperdine won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.