Who's Playing
Concordia University (CA) Eagles @ Pepperdine Waves
Current Records: Concordia University (CA) 0-0, Pepperdine 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves will host the Concordia University (CA) Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Firestone Fieldhouse.
Looking back to last season, Pepperdine struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 9-21 record.
Everything went Pepperdine's way against Concordia University (CA) when the teams last played back in December of 2020 as Pepperdine made off with a 91-68 victory. Does Pepperdine have another victory up their sleeve, or will Concordia University (CA) turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Pepperdine won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.
- Dec 16, 2020 - Pepperdine 91 vs. Concordia University (CA) 68