Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Gonzaga 11-5, Pepperdine 9-10

What to Know

Pepperdine will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. Gonzaga took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Pepperdine, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Waves beat the Toreros 83-77. Pepperdine was down 30-15 with 8:40 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

Pepperdine's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Michael Ajayi, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Boubacar Coulibaly, who scored 17 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Gonzaga last Thursday, but the final result did not. They lost 77-76 to the Broncos on a last-minute layup From Adama Bal. Gonzaga found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and rack up 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

Gonzaga's defeat came about despite a quality game from Anton Watson, who scored 32 points along with nine rebounds and six steals. Those six steals set a new season-high mark for him. Ryan Nembhard was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five assists.

The Waves' win ended a 16-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-10. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 11-5.

While only Gonzaga took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Bettors picking Pepperdine against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Pepperdine was dealt a punishing 86-60 loss at the hands of Gonzaga when the teams last played two weeks ago. Will Pepperdine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 12-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last 5 years.