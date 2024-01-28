Halftime Report

Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: San Diego 11-10, Pepperdine 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Pepperdine and San Diego are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% worse than the opposition, a fact Pepperdine found out the hard way on Thursday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 94-71 to the Broncos. Pepperdine has not had much luck with Santa Clara recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Pepperdine's defeat came about despite a quality game from Michael Ajayi, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds. Houston Mallette was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

San Diego can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They managed a 85-81 victory over the Pilots. The victory was just what San Diego needed coming off of a 105-63 loss in their prior matchup.

PJ Hayes was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 2 assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin Patton Jr., who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Waves' defeat dropped their record down to 9-13. As for the Toreros, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-10.

Going forward, Pepperdine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are8-12 against the spread overall, but a solid 6-2 when playing as the favorites at home.

Pepperdine was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 83-77. Does Pepperdine have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Diego turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Pepperdine is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Pepperdine and San Diego both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.