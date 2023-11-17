Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: UNLV 1-1, Pepperdine 3-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California TV: ESPN Plus

The Pepperdine Waves will be playing at home against the UNLV Rebels at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 160-over/under line set for Pepperdine's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 88-53 win over the Sharks. With Pepperdine ahead 39-18 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Pepperdine got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Houston Mallette out in front who earned 24 points along with 6 rebounds. Nils Cooper was another key contributor, earning 13 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Rebels didn't have too much trouble with the Hatters at home on Saturday as they won 71-55.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Jalen Hill, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Luis Rodriguez, who earned 15 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Waves pushed their record up to 3-1 with that win, which was their third straight at home. As for the Rebels, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pepperdine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.