Halftime Report

A win for Pepperdine would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 34-27, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Pepperdine keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Western Illinois will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Western Illinois 1-0, Pepperdine 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves will start their season against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Firestone Fieldhouse.

While Leathernecks fans will have to keep waiting for their team to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. They managed a 59-55 victory over San Jose State on Monday.

Western Illinois pushed their record up to 1-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Pepperdine, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Looking ahead, Pepperdine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Pepperdine is a 3.5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

