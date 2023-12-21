Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: William & Mary 5-6, Pepperdine 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

William & Mary has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Pepperdine Waves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Firestone Fieldhouse. William & Mary has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

William & Mary scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Sunday. They claimed a resounding 99-50 victory over the Dragons at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-19.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact Pepperdine found out the hard way on Sunday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Cardinals an easy 85-63 victory.

Pepperdine's loss came about despite a quality game from Michael Ajayi, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Pepperdine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tribe pushed their record up to 5-6 with that win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.6 points per game. As for the Waves, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: William & Mary have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Pepperdine, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given William & Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, Pepperdine will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Pepperdine is a big 7.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.