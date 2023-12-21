Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: William & Mary 5-6, Pepperdine 5-8

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

What to Know

William & Mary has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Pepperdine Waves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Firestone Fieldhouse. William & Mary has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

William & Mary scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Sunday. They claimed a resounding 99-50 victory over the Dragons at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-19.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense, a fact Pepperdine found out the hard way on Sunday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Cardinals an easy 85-63 victory.

Pepperdine's defeat came about despite a quality game from Michael Ajayi, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Pepperdine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tribe's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.6 points per game. As for the Waves, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: William & Mary have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Pepperdine, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given William & Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, Pepperdine will need to find a way to close that gap.