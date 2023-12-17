Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between PFW and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 45-39 lead against Bethune-Cook.

PFW entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Bethune-Cook. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 5-4, PFW 10-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hilliard Gates Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Center -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will be home for the holidays to greet the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hilliard Gates Center. PFW is coming into the contest hot, having won their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% better than the opposition, a fact PFW proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 89-80 win over the Redhawks.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats earned a 80-71 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bethune-Cook.

The Mastodons pushed their record up to 10-1 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as PFW and Bethune-Cook. are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Bethune-Cook. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep PFW in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

PFW is a big 12.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

